Hundreds Flock To Carson Valley To See Bald Eagles
The Eagles & Agriculture event is underway in the Carson Valley for the 15th year. The annual event coincides with the arrival of dozens of bald eagles to the ranches around Genoa, Minden and Gardnerville.
