Friday January 20th: School Closures and Delays
Our meteorologist Jeff Martinez says snow will begin to stick, making for a slick morning commute in Reno / Sparks down through the Carson Valley. They still anticipate for 1-5" around Reno and the foothills, 6-12" at Lake Tahoe and 12-24" above 7,000ft until Monday morning.
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|3 hr
|No Dykes
|3
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
|Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14)
|Jan 11
|Hahaha
|8
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th...
|Jan 11
|Local
|1
