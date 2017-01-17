Friday January 20th: School Closures ...

Friday January 20th: School Closures and Delays

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Our meteorologist Jeff Martinez says snow will begin to stick, making for a slick morning commute in Reno / Sparks down through the Carson Valley. They still anticipate for 1-5" around Reno and the foothills, 6-12" at Lake Tahoe and 12-24" above 7,000ft until Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ... 3 hr No Dykes 3
Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15) Jan 17 me alone 4
Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and... Jan 16 Local 1
Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ... Jan 16 Local 1
News Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure... Jan 11 reno seo 1
Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14) Jan 11 Hahaha 8
Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th... Jan 11 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Washoe County was issued at January 21 at 4:56AM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC