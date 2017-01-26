Fool's 'Gold': As An '80s Huckster, McConaughey Outshines The Film Around Him
If you've been tracking Matthew McConaughey's well-earned victory march from serious babe to serious actor specializing in wilderpeople, it will not shock you to learn that in Gold , a brand new, pretty old-school poem to the American huckster, the actor bares his bottom for a scene that requires him to leap into the unprepared arms of Edgar Ramirez. Plumped by a months-long diet of burgers and beer the posterior in question shines and shimmers like two ample half moons winking genially at the fastidious.
