Flooding Concern This Weekend

Flooding Concern This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

"The set up that we're seeing in our model simulations for the intensity of this atmospheric river are some of the best that people have seen in a decade or more," said meteorologist Chris Smallcomb. An atmospheric river is known to bring lots of moisture, wind, and warm temperatures to the area which can melt some of our snow pack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
KOLO-TV is the only station to have website com... 4 hr Local 3
KAME-TV, KRNV-DT and KRXI-TV no longer have web... 4 hr Local 2
Website comments are disabled on KTVN 4 hr Local 1
M1 Gaming to sell Boomtown Reno to Eldorado Res... 5 hr Local 1
Expect lower temperatures 8 hr Local 1
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) Tue TRUST NO ZIONIST 12
Speed limit increase to 70 on I-80, I-580 and U... Tue Local 2
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Washoe County was issued at January 05 at 9:55AM PST

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,635 • Total comments across all topics: 277,626,096

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC