Flooding at Tahoe-Truckee could be like 2005, not as bad as 1997
As the region braces for a weekend storm that is forecasted to bring up to 12 inches of rain on top of snow, local weather officials are reminded of the disastrous winter floods of 1997 and 2005. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch from Saturday night through Monday morning for the region.
