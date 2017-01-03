Flooding at Tahoe-Truckee could be li...

Flooding at Tahoe-Truckee could be like 2005, not as bad as 1997

Read more: Sierra Sun

As the region braces for a weekend storm that is forecasted to bring up to 12 inches of rain on top of snow, local weather officials are reminded of the disastrous winter floods of 1997 and 2005. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch from Saturday night through Monday morning for the region.

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Washoe County was issued at January 08 at 7:06AM PST

