Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closures, Evacuation Centers and Sandbag Locations
There are 1 comment on the KTVN Reno story from 20 hrs ago, titled Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closures, Evacuation Centers and Sandbag Locations. In it, KTVN Reno reports that:
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flash flood warning for Steamboat Creek through 1:30 am on Wednesday. Evacuation shelter : According to The Sparks Police Department Sparks High School will be used as shelter if necessary due to flooding.
#1 47 min ago
The city of Reno and Washoe county, have done an excellent job with the flood of 2017.
Sandy Rowley
http://www.renowebdesigner.com
#NVflood17
