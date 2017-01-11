Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Ro...

Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closures, Evacuation Centers and Sandbag Locations

There are 1 comment on the KTVN Reno story from 20 hrs ago, titled Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closures, Evacuation Centers and Sandbag Locations.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flash flood warning for Steamboat Creek through 1:30 am on Wednesday. Evacuation shelter : According to The Sparks Police Department Sparks High School will be used as shelter if necessary due to flooding.

Hayward, CA

#1 47 min ago
The city of Reno and Washoe county, have done an excellent job with the flood of 2017.

Sandy Rowley
#NVflood17
Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Washoe County was issued at January 11 at 2:09PM PST

Reno, NV

