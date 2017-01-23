Employers Holdings Names CISO

Employers Holdings Names CISO

10 hrs ago

Carroll is responsible for leading the company's information security programs and will be based at Employers' headquarters in Reno, Nev. Before joining Employers, Carroll worked as director of global information security operations for SC Johnson.

