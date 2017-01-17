Details on New Reno DMV in Governor S...

Details on New Reno DMV in Governor Sandoval's Proposed Budget

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Before opening, lines outside of the Department of Motor Vehicles in Reno sometimes stretch around the building, and parking is a nightmare. "We've been here for over an hour and still have 50 people in front of us," said Dale Lake, DMV customer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15) Tue me alone 4
Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and... Jan 16 Local 1
Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ... Jan 16 Local 1
News Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure... Jan 11 reno seo 1
Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14) Jan 11 Hahaha 8
Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th... Jan 11 Local 1
News FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07) Jan 10 Reno81 105
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,297 • Total comments across all topics: 278,052,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC