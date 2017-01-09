Deadly storms batter West with rain, snow, wind Ferocious storms continue to unleash heavy rain and snow and howling winds across the western U.S. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jlMwg9 Ferocious storms continue to unleash heavy rain and snow, floods, mudslides and howling winds across the western U.S., closing roads, schools and businesses and forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes. At least three people have died because of the storms, the Associated Press said.

