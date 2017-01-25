Dan Aykroyd Pays Tribute to His Ex-Fiancee, Carrie Fisher, in an Emotional Essay
Dan Aykroyd is remembering Carrie Fisher almost a month after her death . In an essay for the upcoming farewell issue of Empire magazine, the actor opens up about his ex-fiancee and the ups and downs of their romance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Popsugar.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|WLFirefighter
|22
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|Jan 22
|me alone
|8
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
|Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14)
|Jan 11
|Hahaha
|8
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC