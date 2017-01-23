Creation of Tule Springs State Park will highlight prehistoric relics
UNLV Geology Professor Stephen Rowland talks at Tule Springs State Park on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, where 20,000 year old animal fossils were found in 2011, in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye The Walker River State Recreation Area will add more than 12,000 acres to NevadaO3 state parks with land donated from the Walker Basin Restoration Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|WLFirefighter
|22
|Jeff A Ardnt A Sex Predator- Havard Way
|4 hr
|Nextdoor
|2
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|Sun
|me alone
|8
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC