City of Reno: Snow-Removal Operations in Preparation for Winter Weather

Reno citizens are urged to exercise caution today and through the weekend as a Winter Weather Advisory is in progress, and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from January 21 at 10 p.m. until January 23 at 4 a.m. The City of Reno's Public Works crews are working to clear snow and sand the roads during Friday's winter storm. Seventeen of the City's 18 snow plows are currently in operation; one is being repaired.

