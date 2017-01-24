CBS To Air 'NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview Show' On February 11th
Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] Cops Seek White Cowboy Boot-Wearing Gunman in Fatal Bar Shooting Las Vegas police are hoping any of the dozens of patrons inside a northeast Las Vegas bar Saturday can help them find a serial armed robber who shot and killed a man and wounded a waitress during an attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff A Ardnt A Sex Predator- Havard Way
|1 hr
|A woman who has p...
|6
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|WLFirefighter
|22
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|Sun
|me alone
|8
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC