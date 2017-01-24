CBS To Air 'NCAA March Madness Bracke...

CBS To Air 'NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview Show' On February 11th

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] Cops Seek White Cowboy Boot-Wearing Gunman in Fatal Bar Shooting Las Vegas police are hoping any of the dozens of patrons inside a northeast Las Vegas bar Saturday can help them find a serial armed robber who shot and killed a man and wounded a waitress during an attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff A Ardnt A Sex Predator- Havard Way 1 hr A woman who has p... 6
News 8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10) 6 hr WLFirefighter 22
News Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ... Sun me alone 8
Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15) Jan 17 me alone 4
Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and... Jan 16 Local 1
Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ... Jan 16 Local 1
News Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure... Jan 11 reno seo 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,803 • Total comments across all topics: 278,220,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC