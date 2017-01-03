Carson City Sheriff's Office: Missing...

Carson City Sheriff's Office: Missing Woman Located and is Safe

Read more: KTVN Reno

UPDATE: The Carson City Sheriff's Office says Lindsey Nelson has been located at a casino in downtown Reno and is safe. Authorities say they are looking for 34-year-old Lindsey Nelson who was reported missing by friends and family.

