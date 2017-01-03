Carson City Sheriff's Office: Missing Woman Located and is Safe
UPDATE: The Carson City Sheriff's Office says Lindsey Nelson has been located at a casino in downtown Reno and is safe. Authorities say they are looking for 34-year-old Lindsey Nelson who was reported missing by friends and family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sparks needs to merge with Reno
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Constitution Party to part ways with the Indepe...
|17 hr
|Local
|1
|If Jim Gibbons ran against Brian Sandoval in 2018
|Fri
|Local
|2
|Blame Brian Sandoval for costing the Republican...
|Fri
|Local
|3
|KOLO-TV is the only station to have website com...
|Jan 5
|Local
|3
|KAME-TV, KRNV-DT and KRXI-TV no longer have web...
|Jan 5
|Local
|2
|Website comments are disabled on KTVN
|Jan 5
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC