Carson City Sheriff Seeks Woman with Stolen Credit Card

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a female who was using a stolen credit card. Officers say that on January 16, an unknown woman was captured on video using a stolen credit card and was seen using the card at a local business and at a Reno area fast food restaurant.

