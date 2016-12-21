Away from casinos, New Year welcomed with multi-faith prayers in Nevada
In a remarkable interfaith gesture and a unique way to welcome 2017, various religions got together in Reno to celebrate the ringing in of the New Year at midnight in a unique and divine manner, away from the glitter of the casinos and sending a message of unity to the world. Coordinated by distinguished religious statesman Rajan Zed, standing room only "Multi-faith New Year's Eve Service" attended by few hundred people and hosted by Reno Buddhist Center included Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha'i and Native American prayers.
