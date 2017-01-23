Avalanche closes highway near Lake Tahoe; no school in Reno
Heavy snow in northern Nevada and the Sierra has closed schools throughout the Reno-Sparks area and triggered an avalanche that shut down a California highway just west of Lake Tahoe. The Washoe County School District cancelled all classes Monday after more than a half-foot of snow fell overnight on some parts of Reno.
