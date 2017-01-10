Area Road Closures and Street Evacuat...

Area Road Closures and Street Evacuations Due to Flooding

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Washoe County says that the Truckee River is beginning to level off in downtown Reno. The river is expected to crest in Sparks some time between 6 a.m. and noon on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madison Corney 5 hr Local 1
Expect flooding in Northern Nevada areas of Ren... Mon Local 1
Truckee River to crest Mon Local 1
Sparks needs to merge with Reno Sat Local 1
Constitution Party to part ways with the Indepe... Jan 7 Local 1
If Jim Gibbons ran against Brian Sandoval in 2018 Jan 6 Local 2
Blame Brian Sandoval for costing the Republican... Jan 6 Local 3
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,847 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC