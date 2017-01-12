Area Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The City of Reno administrative offices at Reno City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2017 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This includes the Community Development department, City Attorney's Office and the Reno Municipal Court .
