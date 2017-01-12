Antibiotic-resistant 'superbug' kills Nevada woman

Klebsiella pneumoniae is normally harmless but is still responsible for 10 percent of infections that develop in the hospital. An elderly woman in Nevada died from a germ that was resistant to all anti-microbial drugs available in the U.S. She had recently returned to the U.S. from India, where she had been hospitalized multiple times, the CDC reported .

