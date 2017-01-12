An Antibiotic-Resistant Superbug Killed A Nevada Woman
Think that superbugs and antibiotic-resistant bacteria only exist in apocalyptic sci-fi movies and internet clickbait? If you want to keep living in an idyllic fantasy, click away, because STAT is reporting that a Reno, NV, woman has died after contracting a bacteria resistant to every antibiotic available in the United States. "It was tested against everything that's available in the United States...and was not effective," Alexander Kallen, MD, a medical officer in the CDC's division of healthcare quality promotion, said in the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Wed
|reno seo
|1
|Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14)
|Jan 11
|Hahaha
|8
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th...
|Jan 11
|Local
|1
|FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07)
|Jan 10
|Reno81
|105
|Nevada (excluding Clark County and Las Vegas) t...
|Jan 10
|Local
|1
|Expect more precipitation weather
|Jan 10
|Local
|1
|Madison Corney
|Jan 10
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC