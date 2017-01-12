An Antibiotic-Resistant Superbug Kill...

An Antibiotic-Resistant Superbug Killed A Nevada Woman

Think that superbugs and antibiotic-resistant bacteria only exist in apocalyptic sci-fi movies and internet clickbait? If you want to keep living in an idyllic fantasy, click away, because STAT is reporting that a Reno, NV, woman has died after contracting a bacteria resistant to every antibiotic available in the United States. "It was tested against everything that's available in the United States...and was not effective," Alexander Kallen, MD, a medical officer in the CDC's division of healthcare quality promotion, said in the report.

