5 From Nevada To Attend Inauguration; Amodei To Be In Reno
Five of Nevada's six congressional representatives are set to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., while Republican Rep. Mark Amodei plans to watch with friends and constituents in Reno. Amodei spokeswoman Logan Ramsey said Thursday the congressman's decision to host a watch party on Friday in Nevada shouldn't be interpreted as a comment about Trump's incoming administration.
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Tue
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
|Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14)
|Jan 11
|Hahaha
|8
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th...
|Jan 11
|Local
|1
