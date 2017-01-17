5 From Nevada To Attend Inauguration; Amodei To Be In Reno

Five of Nevada's six congressional representatives are set to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., while Republican Rep. Mark Amodei plans to watch with friends and constituents in Reno. Amodei spokeswoman Logan Ramsey said Thursday the congressman's decision to host a watch party on Friday in Nevada shouldn't be interpreted as a comment about Trump's incoming administration.

