3rd Street Flats Grand Opening

After more than two years of planning and construction, the 3rd Street Flats have finally opened in place of the former Kings Inn, in Downtown Reno. "Refurbish that crown of the King's Inn and it really shows that throwback of where it was at some point and that it can be redeveloped and recaptured and be beautiful The new living spaces are branded as upscale downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.