3 Vehicle Crash Turns Fatal, NHP Investigating
On Tuesday NHP troopers were dispatched to northbound US 395 at Johnson Lane in Douglas County for an unknown injury rear end crash involving three vehicles. Preliminary investigation indicates that a white Chevrolet 3500 pickup, towing a utility trailer, was driving northbound in the left lane of US 395 approaching the intersection with Johnson Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|20 hr
|Local
|6
|Jeff A Ardnt the Anti Christ- Abuser user.
|21 hr
|Re fu mrs prissy
|1
|Review: AGT Bilingual Services (Mar '15)
|Jan 17
|me alone
|4
|Expect lower fees and taxes in Reno, Sparks and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect lower buffet prices in Reno, Sparks and ...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closure...
|Jan 11
|reno seo
|1
|Reno Nortenos Recruiting Gay Males (Aug '14)
|Jan 11
|Hahaha
|8
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC