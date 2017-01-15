15 Minutes

Dick Diamond's Golden Jackal is a new clothing store opening in midtown Reno at 600 S. Virginia St. Dick Diamond is a fictional mascot partially inspired by Dick Damond's Motors, a car lot that was once in the same location. The store sports a mix of classic vintage clothes and new clothes that can be custom tailored, including embroidery by Cody McElroy of Dirty Needle Embroidery, and leather stamping by Jake Houston, who's known around Northern Nevada as a country music performer.

