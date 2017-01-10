10 Things to Know for Today

Sparks firefighters monitor the rising Truckee River, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, where it runs near the Grand Sierra hotel-casino along a line that divides the cities of Reno and Sparks, Nev. More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated due to overflowing streams and drainage ditches in the area, which remains under a flood warning through Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.