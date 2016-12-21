UNR frat where pledge died appeals 15...

UNR frat where pledge died appeals 15-year suspension

A fraternity chapter at the University of Nevada, Reno where an 18-year-old pledge died in October is appealing its a 15-year suspension. The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Sigma Nu's Delta Xi Chapter on Thursday requested a hearing in front of the Student Conduct Board, which investigates violations of school rules.

