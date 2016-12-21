Uber Offers a Free Ride Up to $15 for...

Uber Offers a Free Ride Up to $15 for New Users on New Year's Eve

12 hrs ago

Reno, NV. Northern Nevada Traffic Safety partners including the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Nevada Highway Patrol, Zero Fatalities, Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, Nevada Department of Transportation, Uber are joining forces to help to prevent impaired driving in Northern Nevada during the New Year's Eve holiday weekend.

