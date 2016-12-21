Spin Games Granted New Jersey Regulatory Gaming License
Spin Games LLC, a leader in disruptive interactive gaming technologies, announced today that the NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement issued Spin Games a 'Casino Services Industry Enterprise' gaming license to distribute gambling content and technology in the state of New Jersey. Spin Games had been previously issued a transactional waiver by the NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement which allowed Spin Games to distribute their award winning content and technology to select casinos throughout 2016.
