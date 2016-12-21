Spin Games Granted New Jersey Regulatory Gaming License

Spin Games LLC, a leader in disruptive interactive gaming technologies, announced today that the NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement issued Spin Games a 'Casino Services Industry Enterprise' gaming license to distribute gambling content and technology in the state of New Jersey. Spin Games had been previously issued a transactional waiver by the NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement which allowed Spin Games to distribute their award winning content and technology to select casinos throughout 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.