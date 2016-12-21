Shopping After Christmas in Reno
The deals at local stores had eager shoppers turning up in droves in Reno. Shoppers were searching for bargains and returning some of their gifts that just didn't quite make the mark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to be sepa...
|Mon
|Local
|4
|Expect more winter weather
|Mon
|Local
|3
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|jim
|20
|Reno Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|15
|Las Vegas Parking Fees
|Dec 10
|Local
|1
|Boyd Gaming and Las Vegas Sands to cave in to p...
|Dec 10
|Local
|1
|Jay Norvell replaced Brian Polian
|Dec 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC