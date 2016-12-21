Self-Storage Firm SmartStop Asset Man...

Self-Storage Firm SmartStop Asset Management Expands Into Student Housing

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Inside Self-Storage

SmartStop Asset Management LLC, a diversified real estate company that manages 89 self-storage facilities in Canada and the United States, is expanding its commercial portfolio by moving into the student-housing sector. SmartStop recently facilitated the $70 million acquisition of The Summit, a student-housing community adjacent to the University of Nevada campus in Reno, Nev., on behalf of an affiliate company, according to a press release.

