Seismologists: Hawthorne Earthquake Swarm Not Uncommon
While fault lines were triggering each other one by one outside of Hawthorne Wednesday night, Graham Kent, director of the Nevada Seismological Lab monitored a situation he says is typical in Nevada's earthquake country. "This is a classic Nevada, eastern California type sequence where we can get multiple earthquakes of about the same magnitude," said Kent.
