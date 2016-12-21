Rep. Amodei Issues Replacement Medal of Honor to Late Soldier's Family
Congressman Mark Amodei issued a replacement Medal of Honor to Private Robert Smith's grandson, after discovering that the original medal was never issued. Smith's closest surviving relative, 82-year-old Jerry Reynolds, accepted the replacement on behalf of the family, at Amodei's Reno office Monday morning.
