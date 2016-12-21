Reno Police Offer Safety Tips for Celebrating New Year's Eve
Reno Police Department and the City of Reno say they want to make sure that everyone celebrating New Year's Eve has a safe and enjoyable experience. They say that after the last winter storm left some snow on the ground, there may be icy roads and sidewalks.
