Reno man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder of girlfriend
A 32-year-old Reno man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his girlfriend in July of 2015, according to the Washoe County District Attorney's Office. Corey O'Neal Brewer pled no contest in November and was sentenced last Wednesday, Dec. 21, on one count of second degree murder.
