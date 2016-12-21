Reno Firefighters Host Party for Children in Need

On Sunday, December 18, 2016, from noon to 3 p.m., Reno firefighters turned the Reno Ballroom into a center of holiday activities for children in need. The children ages ranged from six to 12 and were pre-selected by by the Washoe County School District, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, Pathfinders Children's Ministry, and the Family Shelter attended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.