Reno Firefighters Host Party for Children in Need
On Sunday, December 18, 2016, from noon to 3 p.m., Reno firefighters turned the Reno Ballroom into a center of holiday activities for children in need. The children ages ranged from six to 12 and were pre-selected by by the Washoe County School District, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, Pathfinders Children's Ministry, and the Family Shelter attended.
