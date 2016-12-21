Remote Nevada quakes could have been ...

Remote Nevada quakes could have been a disaster

Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

The Latest on a New Jersey woman and her great-granddaughter who went missing in Virginia during a holiday road trip : A trio of significant earthquakes that struck a remote part of western Nevada along the Sierra Mountains' eastern front Wednesday were big enough to cause as much as $1 billion in damage if they had been... A trio of significant earthquakes that struck a remote part of western Nevada early Wednesday were big enough to cause as much as $1 billion in damage if they had been centered beneath a big city, a leading expert said... President Barack Obama designated two national monuments Wednesday at sites in Utah and Nevada that have become key flashpoints over use of public land in the U.S. West, marking the administration's latest move... President Barack Obama designated two national monuments Wednesday at sites in Utah and Nevada that have become key flashpoints over use ... (more)

Reno, NV

