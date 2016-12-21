Nevada's 6 electors cast formal ballots for Clinton
Nevada's six Democratic presidential electors cast their official Electoral College votes for Hillary Clinton on Monday, including three who originally backed her rival Bernie Sanders in Nevada's caucuses in February. About 40 protesters demonstrated outside the State Capitol in Carson City with chants and signs denouncing President-elect Donald Trump during the 30-minute ceremony inside the Capitol's old Assembly chambers.
