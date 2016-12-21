Nevada cops: Knife-wielding boy on campus had cut classmate
Reno police say a knife-wielding 14-year-old shot by a campus police officer two weeks ago cut a classmate, then chased him through a crowd and advanced toward the officer before the shooting in a high school courtyard. Reno police say they have interviewed more than 100 witnesses as the lead agency in a regional investigation into the Dec. 7 officer-involved shooting.
