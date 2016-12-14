Hey, Amazon! 7-Eleven says it's already made 77 deliveries by drone in the U.S.

Amazon's recent debut delivery by drone sure won it some attention, but there's another company quietly working toward the same goal of a full-fledged service on U.S. soil. Drone specialist Flirtey revealed this week it's making some progress toward realizing its ambition, recently helping 7-Eleven to make not one, not even two, but a whopping 77 drone deliveries to paying customers in Reno, Nevada.

