First for NV-based drone service, delivers 7-Eleven Slurpees
Joyer was among a dozen 7-Eleven customers selected for deliveries in a Reno neighborhood last month in a partnership between the convenience store chain and the Nevada-based Flirtey's commercial drone service. The 77 packages Flirtey flew to homes in November was the first full-fledged operation of its kind in a busy, populated area, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to be sepa...
|Dec 13
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|3
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|jim
|20
|Reno Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|15
|Las Vegas Parking Fees
|Dec 10
|Local
|1
|Boyd Gaming and Las Vegas Sands to cave in to p...
|Dec 10
|Local
|1
|Jay Norvell replaced Brian Polian
|Dec 8
|Local
|1
|Jay Norvell
|Dec 8
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC