Ex-Reno city manager cleared in sexual harassment probe

Reno's former city manager has been cleared of wrongdoing in a five-month investigation into allegations he sexually harassed three female employees. But the Reno Gazette-Journal reports the probe uncovered shortcomings in Andrew Clinger's performance that led to the initial complaints and ultimately his termination.

