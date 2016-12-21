Ex-Reno city manager cleared in sexual harassment probe
Reno's former city manager has been cleared of wrongdoing in a five-month investigation into allegations he sexually harassed three female employees. But the Reno Gazette-Journal reports the probe uncovered shortcomings in Andrew Clinger's performance that led to the initial complaints and ultimately his termination.
