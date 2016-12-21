DA: Durst a danger to witnesses despite being frail, in jail
At left is his attorney David Chesnoff. . Real estate heir Robert Durst sits in a courtroom during a hearing Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
