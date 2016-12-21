Complex spatiotemporal evolution of t...

Complex spatiotemporal evolution of the 2008 Mw 4.9 Mogul earthquake...

To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document. After approximately 2 months of swarm-like earthquakes in the Mogul neighborhood of west Reno, NV, seismicity rates and event magnitudes increased over several days culminating in an Mw 4.9 dextral strike-slip earthquake on 26 April 2008.

