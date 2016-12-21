Complex spatiotemporal evolution of the 2008 Mw 4.9 Mogul earthquake...
To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document. After approximately 2 months of swarm-like earthquakes in the Mogul neighborhood of west Reno, NV, seismicity rates and event magnitudes increased over several days culminating in an Mw 4.9 dextral strike-slip earthquake on 26 April 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect more winter weather
|4 hr
|Local
|1
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to be sepa...
|Dec 13
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|3
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|jim
|20
|Reno Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|15
|Las Vegas Parking Fees
|Dec 10
|Local
|1
|Boyd Gaming and Las Vegas Sands to cave in to p...
|Dec 10
|Local
|1
|Jay Norvell replaced Brian Polian
|Dec 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC