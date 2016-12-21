City of Reno Hosts Public Menorah Lighting
On Wednesday, December 28 the City of Reno will hold the Menorah Lighting Ceremony at 4:30 pm as part of the Jewish Festival of Lights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to be sepa...
|Mon
|Local
|4
|Expect more winter weather
|Mon
|Local
|3
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|jim
|20
|Reno Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|15
|Las Vegas Parking Fees
|Dec 10
|Local
|1
|Boyd Gaming and Las Vegas Sands to cave in to p...
|Dec 10
|Local
|1
|Jay Norvell replaced Brian Polian
|Dec 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC