CHP: Highway 395 Crash Kills 4, Injures 1 in Lassen County

California Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a head-on crash on Highway 395 that killed four people early Sunday morning in Lassen County. CHP says at about 3 a.m., a driver of an Audi heading north on Highway 395 near Quincy drifted into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Chevrolet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.