Arson suspect killed by Reno police drove into 2 officers
Sparks police say a robbery and arson suspect fatally shot by Reno police on Dec. 21 knocked two officers down with his car in a Reno casino parking lot before they opened fire. Sparks Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barstow Casino and Resort in Barstow, California
|11 hr
|Local
|2
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Reno or Sacra...
|11 hr
|Local
|1
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to be sepa...
|Dec 26
|Local
|4
|Expect more winter weather
|Dec 26
|Local
|3
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|jim
|20
|Reno Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|15
|Las Vegas Parking Fees
|Dec 10
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC