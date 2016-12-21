Around the block

The Lazy Universe plays a free show at 9 p.m. Dec. 30 at The Saint, 7621 S. Virginia St., with Alphabet Cult, the Shames and One Ton Dually. Back in the '90s, the punk-country-rockabilly band Gunshot Licker was a cornerstone of the rip-roaring Reno cowpunk scene, right alongside acts like the Boston Wranglers and the Atomiks.

