Area Christmas Tree Recycling Starts December 26th
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful will be hosting its 26th annual Christmas Tree Recycling program for three weeks straight starting the day after Christmas through to Monday, January 16. "This has been an important annual program for our community," says Christi Cakiroglu, KTMB's Executive Director. "Since it started, we've been able to divert over 129,000 trees from the landfill and turn them into mulch for weed abatement and landscaping projects in our parks.
