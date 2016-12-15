Anonymous Donor Drops Gold Coin in Reno Kettle
When the bell ringers brought their kettles back to The Salvation Army Reno Corps, one held a different type of gift: a gold 1979 Krugerrand coin. An anonymous donor seemed to have quietly slipped it in the kettle at BumbleBee Blooms Flower Boutique on Sierra Street.
